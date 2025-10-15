Mike Gesicki Update: Bengals Make Roster Decision on Tight End Following Pec Injury
The injury news for Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has officially gone from bad to worse.
After head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that the 30-year-old would be out for "a while", the team officially placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday morning. Gesicki suffered a pectoral injury in Cincinnati's 28-17 loss to the Packers last Sunday.
The Bengals will continue to lean on seventh-year pro Noah Fant to carry the load in the tight end room.
Gesicki had caught six passes for 61 yards on eight targets to begin his second season in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old has also spent time with the Dolphins (2018 to '22) and the Patriots ('23).
Down a tight end and sitting in second place in the AFC North, the Bengals will take on the division-leading Steelers in Pittsburgh this coming Thursday night. Kick off from Acrisure Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.