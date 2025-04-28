Mike Greenberg Makes Bold Prediction for Shedeur Sanders's Browns Future
Shedeur Sanders had to hear 143 names called before his over the weekend at the NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback entered the event being the main story and exits the event being the main story. Months of speculation led up to something that no one publicly predicted, and now it's time to spin things forward by projecting where he will fit into the Cleveland Browns quarterback pecking order.
With Deshaun Watson unable to get out onto the field, Sanders will be competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and the recently drafted Dillon Gabriel for reps. Flacco is 40, Pickett has been unable to hold a starting job and Gabriel will face the same learning curve Sanders must negotiate. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg studied the state of play and offered a prediction that may be the best news Sanders's camp has heard in several days.
"I think Shedeur Sanders, if he is as good as he thinks he is, if he is even close to as good as his father thinks he is, I actually think he wound up in a great place where he has an excellent chance to be the starting quarterback," Greenberg said.
Though those are some fairly large caveats, Cleveland is definitely a place where it's going to be easier to get on the field than some other organizations that passed on Sanders—which is probably just as important as what pick was used to create the opportunity.
How the rookie responds to an unprecedented draft fall remains to be seen. What's clear, though, is that his position on the roster will continue to make headlines for months to come.