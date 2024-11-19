Mike McCarthy Admitted One Regret He Had From Cowboys' Loss to Texans
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't able to devise a gameplan to get his team back into the win column on Monday night. Instead, the visiting Houston Texans trounced the Cowboys 34–10 at AT&T Stadium, marking a fifth-straight loss for the franchise.
After the game, McCarthy made clear to reporters that he put forth the best team possible to secure a win against the Texans, though they were ultimately outmatched. He did admit, however, there was one decision he made that he'd consider second guessing if given the chance. McCarthy acknowledged that he wished he'd given Trey Lance an opportunity during Monday's loss.
"I should have did at the end, and I didn't do it was put Trey [Lance] in there. Could've gotten him a series. That's one thing I'd second guess myself on," said McCarthy.
Since the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, Lance, who is now the backup quarterback for the Cowboys behind Cooper Rush, has only featured in one game. He threw six passes, completing four, for 21 yards and an interception last week, but wasn't able to get into the game on Monday.
Lance, 24, is a former first-round pick by the 49ers who's never truly gotten an opportunity to carve out a role as a starter in the league. Buried on the depth chart in Dallas, McCarthy expressed his regret that Lance didn't get on the field despite the nature of the blowout against the Texans.