Mike McCarthy Fires Back at Troy Aikman Over Harsh Comments on Cowboys Wide Receivers
Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Dallas Cowboys kicked things off by answering some of their critics ahead of their highly anticipated Week 8 matchup against San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The Cowboys got blown out at home by the Detroit Lions before the bye in a game that elicited a social media firestorm on Dallas’s disappointing 3-3 record so far. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was among those in the media who had plenty to say about the team’s roster construction and took an especially vicious shot at the Cowboys’ wide receiver room.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded to Aikman’s harsh comments on Monday.
“They don't carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape, I get to go to the meetings, I'm at practice, I'm part of the games,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “So I have a clear understanding of what and where. Troy's statement in particular, I don't agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on.”
Last week, Aikman called the Cowboys’ wide receivers “lazy” and claimed they run “terrible routes,” singling out star CeeDee Lamb in particular.
The Cowboys will perhaps want to let their on-field play do the talking for the rest of the season, having put up 20 points or fewer in each of their last three games. The team could face some tough sledding in the month of November, though, as Dallas is scheduled to play against high-powered offenses in the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and currently NFC East-leading Washington Commanders.