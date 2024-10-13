NFL Fans Roast Cowboys After Abysmal First Half vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys were back at AT&T Stadium in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, looking to secure their first home win of the season. They didn't get off to a very good start.
Come the end of the first half in Sunday's showdown, the Cowboys found themselves trailing by 21 as the Lions jumped out to a 27–6 lead.
It was a putrid showing on both sides of the ball. Dak Prescott, for the second consecutive week, threw an ugly interception in the end zone. Meanwhile, the rushing attack of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and even CeeDee Lamb amassed just 14 yards during the first half.
Jared Goff and Co. were having their way with Dallas's defense, too. Just about everything they drew up was working seamlessly, including a jaw-dropping flea flicker that resulted in a 52-yard touchdown for Sam LaPorta. David Montgomery punched in a pair of touchdowns on the ground, too, as the Cowboys simply had no answers.
After a dismal display in the first half, on owner Jerry Jones's birthday no less, football fans couldn't help but crack some jokes at the expense of the Cowboys.