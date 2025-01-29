SI

Mike McCarthy Sitting Out 2025 Coaching Cycle With Saints Left As Only Opening

McCarthy has reportedly decided to focus on next year's coaching cycle and will take a year off from coaching in the NFL.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy won't coach in the NFL this season with the New Orleans Saints standing as the only franchise with a head coach vacancy remaining. McCarthy was a potential candidate for the Saints, but ultimately did not interview.

McCarthy will reportedly focus on next year's hiring cycle, deciding not to coach in the NFL this season according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Pelissero and Rapoport mentioned that the former Cowboys and Green Bay Packers coach is expected to be a strong candidate next offseason, giving McCarthy more options a year from now. McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways Jan. 13 after Dallas finished with a 7–10 record, missing the playoffs. His current contract expired and the two sides couldn't come to terms on the length for a new deal, bringing the coach to explore new opportunities after five seasons in Dallas.

McCarthy, 61, coached the Packers from 2006 to '18 before he sat out the 2019 season and got the Cowboys job in 2020. Now, the longtime coach will take another gap year before he figures out his next move, giving him more options to consider.

