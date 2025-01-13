Cowboys, Mike McCarthy Part Ways After Disappointing Season
The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy have parted ways on Monday after a disappointing 2024 season.
McCarthy and the Cowboys did not engage in discussions about a new deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A report from Tom Pelissero suggested that the length of a deal was the sticking point between the two sides. His tenure in Dallas ends after five seasons, finishing 49-35 over that span.
Recent reports have tabbed the veteran head coach as a potential candidate for the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.
McCarthy, 61, led the Cowboys to a 7-10 record this past season, flattening the fanbase’s high hopes for a Super Bowl-contending year. McCarthy leaves Dallas with a winning record, two NFC East titles and three playoff appearances from 2021 to ‘23, helping the Cowboys win 12 games a piece in each of those seasons.
However, under McCarthy’s reign the Cowboys only have one playoff win—a 2022 wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and never managed to secure an NFC championship berth, a feat that has eluded the franchise since 1995.
The Cowboys blocked McCarthy from interviewing with the Bears for their head coaching vacancy earlier this month, but now McCarthy is free to meet with them and any other team of his choosing for a shot at his third head coaching stint in the NFL.