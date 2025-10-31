Mike McDaniel Has Honest Response to Getting Booed By Dolphins Fans in 'TNF' Loss
Mike McDaniel's Dolphins put forth a wholly uninspiring effort on Thursday Night Football and the head coach's future is even more in doubt than it was headed into the game. After allowing the Ravens to stroll into town and dictate each and every term of a 28-6 laugher, the embattled McDaniel had no choice but to once again face the music in terms of tough questions from the media.
One of those included a prompt to react to the Hard Rock crowd booing their home team as yet another disappointing defeat became inevitable.
"Yeah, personally, you want to dictate the terms," McDaniel said. "You want to fix stuff, and yeah, it sucks. That sucks. All of that does. But I think it's a pretty consistent formula of fans enjoy winning and so our expectation is that we have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience and unfortunately, we didn't do that tonight, so we got to get back to work to give them something to cheer about."
He's absolutely correct in identifying the formula that drives sports fans. They are happier when their team wins and more bummed when they loss. Identifying the problem can be half the battle.
Will McDaniel get further chances to fix it?
There's a decent amount of skepticism as the NFL world wakes up on Friday. At 2-7 the Dolphins are all but eliminated from playoff contention. This is Tagovailoa's sixth year and one could argue he's getting farther and farther away from a quarterback anyone would trust to win a postseason game.
Fans would like something to cheer about over the next few months as this season officially wraps up. But more importantly, they'd like real reason to get excited about the future. Whether that includes McDaniel or not has never been more up in the air.