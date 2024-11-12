Mike McDaniel Hilariously Teased ESPN Cameraman While Walking on Dolphins’ Sideline
Mike McDaniel is quite the jokester.
The Miami Dolphins coach is known for his quirky antics on and off the field. He previously went viral for sprinting off the field to the locker room last year, and now that has become quite a trend for the young coach.
During Monday night's Dolphins matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams, an ESPN cameraman was following McDaniel's every move as he walked along the sidelines. McDaniel noticed the camera and decided to give a little teaser by fast walking while keeping eye contact with the camera. The cameraman quickly changed direction and looked ready to run with McDaniel if he did so.
But, McDaniel went back to walking and had a little laugh. What a funny moment.
The Dolphins held onto the lead throughout the entire Monday night game. Miami ended up winning 23–15 to give the team their third win of the season.