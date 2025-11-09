Mike McDaniel Ripped for Embarrassing Move at Start of Dolphins-Bills Game
The Dolphins are looking to get their season back on track after a bit of house-cleaning halfway through the year, with coach Mike McDaniel somewhat surprisingly still holding onto his job despite a 2-7 record in 2025.
McDaniel has faced heavy scrutiny since Miami's rocky start to the '25 campaign, and that continued Sunday in the team’s Week 10's matchup against the Bills. The Dolphins had the ball to start the game, but before they could run their very first play, they were called for a false start.
After moving back because of that 5-yard penalty, the Dolphins' offense took their sweet time lining up for their next snap at the line of scrimmage. As the clock ran down to under five seconds, McDaniel realized he had to call a timeout or risk a delay of game penalty.
NFL fans couldn't believe that the Dolphins used up one of their timeouts before their first play of the game:
Despite the stumble out of the gate, the Dolphins were able to quickly put the awkward start behind them, and took a 16-0 lead over the Bills into halftime. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had just two incompletions in the first half and threw for two touchdowns (as well as one interception) to give his team the surprising lead over their fearsome AFC East rivals.