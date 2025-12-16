Mike McDaniel Was Struggling in the Cold Pittsburgh Weather on ‘Monday Night Football'
With winter just days away, the Dolphins did a biologically unexpected thing and migrated north to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 15. Despite attempts to acclimate by practicing in the harsh conditions on Sunday, they did not look completely comfortable on Monday Night Football.
The Miami offense started the game with two straight four-play drives. The first ended with a punt and the second with an arm punt from Tua Tagovailoa, who entered the contest with an 0-5 record in games where the weather was freezing.
As for Mike McDaniel, he did not look comfortable. Before the game, he was seen greeting Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was sporting a hoodie and baseball cap. McDaniel was in considerably more layers with a winter cap covered by a hood and a second hood from a winter jacket on standby.
By opening kickoff McDaniel's glasses were already starting to fog up.
It was the kind of night where even a hot seat can't keep you warm.
At 6-7 the Dolphins had a slim chance of making the playoffs no matter who wins this game. The good news is their next two games are at home. The bad news is that their Week 18 game is in New England, and whether the game means anything or not, it's probably going to be very cold again.