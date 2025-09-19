Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa React to Game-Sealing Interception in Dolphins' Loss
The Dolphins went to Buffalo and exceeded nearly everyone's expectations, playing a competitive game against one of the NFL's elite, but ultimately falling short 31-21. Two mistakes doomed Miami in the end, the first a roughing the punter penalty that directly led to the go-ahead touchdown by the Bills, and the second an interception by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that came as Miami was mounting a potential game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa, on a first-and-10 at the Bills' 21-yard line with 3:06 remaining in the game, looked for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle but Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard jumped in front of Waddle and intercepted the pass, returning it 24 yards to the Bills' 41-yard line.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Tagovailoa said he felt Bernard made a good play on the ball.
"I thought I was in rhythm, in timing of the play, seen the flat defender go over the top of Jaylen, Jaylen’s turning around," Tagovailoa said. "That was a really good play by the defender. I had some color in my face trying to maneuver the throw. But 10 out of 10 times, if we’re looking at that same thing, I think I’d still try to work that timing of hitting that spot. I think the linebacker made a great play on that."
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, while acknowledging that the QB "has to be responsible" for the mistake, stopped short of pinning the blame solely on Tagovailoa.
"Yeah I wanted to protect the ball. I think the QB has to be responsible for it, however, I wish I could just put it on him," McDaniel said. "It's a tough job to do when there's someone in your face. Everybody needs to do better. And if you've gotta ditch the ball to the flat in moments like that, then that's what you have to learn from."
Tagovailoa, McDaniel and the Dolphins (0-3) certainly have more work to do to climb the seemingly insurmountable mountain facing them after a slow start. The club will next take on the Jets in Week 4.