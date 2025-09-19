Tyreek Hill Nothing but Positive As Dolphins Fall to 0-3 on the Year
The Miami Dolphins put up a tougher fight than most expected en route to a 31-21 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. That's the good news for Mike McDaniel & Co. The bad news is reflected in the standings, which reveal they are 0-3 and rapidly losing realistic hope of making the playoffs. Still, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was focused on the positive.
“Being 0-3, we’ve got to win right now,” Hill said via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got to find it sooner than later. I feel like this is a good start. I feel like we did something a lot of people didn’t expect us to do, which is play a close game in Buffalo, against Buffalo, so we’re moving in the right direction right now. So it’s all positive right now.”
Mike McDaniel's seat was growing hotter before the loss and it will be interesting to see what direction the temperature moves with a week-plus until Miami's next game. There were definitely some signs that inspire optimism as the Dolphins made it a four-quarter game but an 0-3 start is an enormous mountain to overcome.
Hill, who caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in the defeat, offered further perspective on the big picture.
“Things aren’t going to always go your way, so it’s all about how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the 0-3 team that just threw in the towel and said it’s over, or are we going to be the team that started 0-3 and found a way to turn it around going into the fourth game? We’re in a great position to turn everything around.”
This is what players are supposed to say. But is Hill's last comment based in reality? Is Miami in any position to turn everything around, let alone "great" position to do so? Seems like a bit of a stretch.