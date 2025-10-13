Mike McDaniel Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa’s Comments Critical of Dolphins Teammates
Things are not going well for the Miami Dolphins.
On Sunday, Miami scored a go-ahead touchdown against the Chargers with just 46 seconds left to play, only to watch Los Angeles use those last 46 seconds to march into field goal range and steal the win right back.
After the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed some frustration with his teammates.
"I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys and what we're expecting out of the guys," Tagovailoa said. "We have guys showing up to players-only meetings late, guys not showing up to players-only meetings, there's a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory? It's a lot of things of that nature that we got to get cleaned up."
On Monday, coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his quarterback’s comments, and about some of the criticism that Tagovailoa had received in response.
“It doesn’t surprise me, whatever reaction,” McDaniel said. “Regardless of intent, and what was on Tua’s mind, after a loss, as the franchise quarterback, is not the forum to display that. I think he knows that now. There was no ill intention. I think kind of a misguided representation of player-orchestrated film sessions.
“What I do know is that he’s directly communicated with a lot of guys, starting with last night, and that’s what teammates do.”
It’s clear that the Dolphins are looking for answers, and at 1–5 on the season, they’ll need to find them soon if they’re to turn this year around. If there’s any consolation, it’s that three of Miami’s losses have come in one-score games, including losses by three points or less in the past two weeks.
The Dolphins will get their next shot at righting the ship this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.