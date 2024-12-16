Mike Tirico Assures ‘Sunday Night Football’ Fans Drones in Seattle Were Planned
The Green Bay Packers went on the road in Week 15 to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth were on the call for NBC and as they came back from commercial early in the fourth quarter, Mike Tirico mentioned the drones.
Don't worry, he wasn't reaching for a reference or anything. There was literally a drone halftime show during Sunday's game. If you were ever going to talk about the drones during a football game, this was the it.
"I know drones have been in the news," Tirico said. "This is a planned and a fabulous drone show here to help honor the 40th anniversary of the retirement of the number 12 by the Seahawks to honor their fans. The Legion of Boom, as they look back through history, and a thank you to the fans affectionately known as The 12s."
In case you were worried the increased drone activity that may or may not exist in New Jersey had made its way to Seattle so a mysterious entity could surveil the Packers and Seahawks, well, first of all, you aren't the first person to make that connection—or joke.
But as Tirico pointed out, this show was planned. And fabulous. So nothing to worry about here. For now.