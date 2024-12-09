Mike Tirico Had Perfect Line After Chiefs Doinked a FG for the AFC West Title
The Kansas City Chiefs continued to get away with it despite loud protestations on Sunday Night Football, escaping yet again with a 19-17 victory to clinch the AFC West. A march for a third consecutive Super Bowl has seen Andy Reid's team flirt with disaster time and time again only to wriggle there way out of it with the NFL's best record in tact. Most of Kansas City's games have followed a similar script and viewers at home feel as though they are playing Spot The Difference from the comfort of their couches. The major one in Sunday night's nail-biter against the Los Angeles Chargers was that third-string kicker Matthew Wright injected even more drama into the proceedings by banking his 31-yard game-winning field goal off the upright before it went through.
It was pure art and it elicited a great call from NBC's Mike Tirico.
"Off the upright and in for the division," Tirico exclaimed. "It's the doink for the division for the Chiefs!"
His partner Cris Collinsworth, ever positive, added: "It's not enough to have it come off the last play. No. We gotta bang it off the upright and nobody knows, did it go across the crossbar or not?"
Say what you want about the Chiefs. They are constantly finding new ways to play exciting contests and really writing some entertaining history. With several more wins standing between them and a third consecutive Lombardi, they may have to get extremely experimental to up the ante.