NFL World in Utter Disbelief After Chiefs Beat Chargers on a Lucky Doink
It was the doink to win the division.
Something was in the air when the Kansas City Chiefs eked out a 19–17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. It could have been a fortunate ever-so-slight gust of wind to affect kicker Matthew Wright’s 31-yard walk-off game-winning field goal and help Kansas City clinch its ninth straight AFC West title.
Wright’s kick appeared to veer far left before bouncing off the upright and sailing in for the successful field goal. A few millimeters off and the Chiefs may have rued their plentiful missed chances earlier that night, but Wright—the team’s third-string kicker–got the job done.
And the Chiefs won yet another nail-biter in their quest for the historic three-peat.
Take a look at the ridiculously lucky doink:
The Chiefs improved to 12–1 with Sunday’s win and gained a little extra breathing room for the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Buffalo Bills’ loss. Kansas City is now 15–0 in one-score games since Dec. 31.
Fans just couldn’t believe the Chiefs did it again.