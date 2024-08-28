Steelers Name Russell Wilson Starting Quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Russell Wilson the franchise's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
Wilson, who was released by the Denver Broncos two seasons into his five-year, $245 million contract that he signed with the franchise, joined the Steelers in free agency and was in a quarterback competition with veteran Justin Fields, who was traded to Pittsburgh after the Chicago Bears elected to move forward and draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft.
It remains to be seen just how much the soon-to-e 36-year-old Wilson has left in the tank. In 15 starts last season with the Broncos, Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. While he largely took care of the football, there was a level of ineffectiveness with the passing game as a whole, especially downfield, where the Broncos failed to capitalize on intermediate to deep throws throughout the season with Wilson under center.
Wilson averaged just 204.7 passing yards per game last season, which is the lowest mark since his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.
Perhaps Wilson will be able to perform a bit better with a change in scenery, but the passing game of the Steelers remains an unknown heading into Week 1 against the Falcons.