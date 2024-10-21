SI

Mike Tomlin Had Cheeky Remark About Decision to Start Russell Wilson in Win Over Jets

Karl Rasmussen

Mike Tomlin reacts after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the New York Jets.
Mike Tomlin reacts after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the New York Jets. / Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 5–2 after dropping 37 points in their victory over the New York Jets during Russell Wilson's debut as the franchise's starting quarterback.

Tomlin's decision to move on from Fields after a relatively successful start to the season raised eyebrows among fans, but ultimately it was Tomlin who got the last laugh after Wilson led the team to a 22-point win.

During his postgame media address, former NFL wide receiver and Pittsburgh native Brandon Marshall popped in to ask Tomlin a question, asking if starting Wilson over Fields was one of Tomlin's boldest decisions as a coach.

"That's why I'm well-compensated," Tomlin replied coolly, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Tomlin knows that as the league's longest-tenured head coach, and also one of its most highly paid, the onus is on him to make some tough decisions. While not everyone agrees with all of his moves, he proved Sunday night that rolling with the now-healthy Wilson was the right call for the Steelers.

Wilson threw for two touchdowns and rushed in another as he excelled in his first start as a Steeler and his first start in an NFL game since December of 2023. He completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts and racked up 264 yards through the air.

Not a bad call from Tomlin, after all.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

