Mike Tomlin Makes Surprising Admission About Decision to Start Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a questionable, to some, call to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields on Sunday night vs. the New York Jets.
Coach Mike Tomlin originally named Wilson the team's QB1, but he has yet to make his Steelers debut as he's nursed a calf injury all season. Fields stepped up in the meantime, leading the team to a 4–2 record.
Why did Tomlin decide to go with Wilson despite many figures coming out saying he needs to stick with Fields? He opened up about the decision to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, admitting it was a choice he made by himself.
"He said, 'Look, I went lone ranger on it,'" Glazer said. "A lot of people inside that organization who were [against it] as well. He said, 'Look, if it doesn't work out, I'll take the heat. I'll stroll through the blame. No problem.' He said, 'The reason why I did this is I knew I had two quarterbacks going into camp that are very capable, but I wanted to see both of them before I made a long-term decision. Well, I haven't seen the other one. I want to see at least what I have from him, exhaust all options, and then make a decision down the stretch.'"
Ahead of Tomlin's decision, SI's Albert Breer reported that 'a ton' of Steelers wanted Fields to remain the starter. Former Steelers quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw even came out and said Fields earned the starting job.
It sounds like Tomlin isn't dead set on keeping Wilson as the starter—the veteran still has to prove himself. Tomlin will likely have more to say once Sunday's game vs. the Jets is over.