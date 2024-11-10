Mike Tomlin Had Perfect Quote on Lamar Jackson’s Greatness Ahead of Showdown
Mike Tomlin will not stand for any comparisons to Lamar Jackson.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Washington Commanders 28-27 on Sunday, the Steelers' head coach was asked about quarterback Jayden Daniels. Specifically, he was asked if he saw similarities between the Commanders' rookie signal-caller and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Tomlin shut that down immediately.
Tomlin said, "Man, be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson. That’s a multi-time MVP. That’s Mr. Jackson. We’ll see Mr. Jackson in a few days.”
Yeah, that's fair. Jackson is on a level few quarterbacks can match. Frankly, he's on a level few have ever matched given that he has won two NFL MVP awards. After winning the award last season, he's on pace to be a finalist again this season. So far in 2024, he has completed 69.1% of his passes for 2,669 yards, with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's averaging a career-high 9.3 yards per attempt and has added 538 yards nad two touchdowns on the ground.
Daniels has had an excellent rookie season, but he's nowhere near Jackson's level yet.
The 7-2 Steelers host the 7-3 Ravens next Sunday.