Mike Tomlin Incredulous After Eagles Thrown Punch Results in Steelers Flag
In the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, things got a bit feisty.
After the Eagles gave up back-to-back fumbles, the Steelers had the ball deep in Philadelphia territory. On a rushing play, Steelers tight end Darnell Washington held onto a block of Eagles safety Darius Slay just a bit too long for the Eagles’ liking, and a fracas broke out in the end zone.
Replays of the encounter seemed to show that both sides were pretty heavily involved in the conflict, and if anything, the clearest punch thrown in the exchange came from Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
The referees calling the game thought otherwise, calling two 15-yard penalties on the Steelers, and leaving the Eagles unflagged.
As one of the officials explained the decision to Mike Tomlin, the Steelers coach was left in utter disbelief.
The penalties pushed the Steelers offense away from the goal line, and they would have to settle for a field goal on the drive.
Tomlin’s post-game pressers are always must-see TV, but today’s could be especially juicy if he decides to share how he really felt about the calls.