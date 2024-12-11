Mike Tomlin Gave Joey Porter Jr. the Perfect Pep Talk After Penalty-Laden Game vs. Bengals
Another episode of in-season Hard Knocks means more Mike Tomlin content, and this week's batch of viral moments is shaping up to be just as good as the last.
In one clip shared on social media, Tomlin is seen talking to young Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the lead-up to the team's rematch against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8. Pittsburgh had just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, and Porter Jr. racked up six penalties during the game—not exactly great. But in Tuesday's episode, the coach seemed like he wanted to let Porter know that it's O.K. if things aren't fixed right away; he can work on that part of his game and get better over time. But of course, Tomlin did it with his signature straight-shooting delivery.
"New week, new issues, let's go," Tomlin can be heard telling the 24-year-old. "Sometimes that s--- just comes with being you, you know? Sometimes, I think you care more about the s--- than I do."
Porter then admits that these setbacks bother him so much because he wants to be great—but Tomlin quickly fires back: "You’re gonna be great, but you ain’t gonna be great today. You better push forward toward it today, but this s--- ain’t gonna happen as quickly as you’d like."
Not one to shy away from a tough convo, the coach then likened the situation to Porter's time at Penn State in 2019, when he only played four games during his true freshman season.
"That's how s--- go," Tomlin concludes.
Watch the interaction below:
On Sunday's game against the Browns, Porter was tagged for just one infraction—unnecessary roughness. Again, not ideal, but certainly better than six. It was also a great game overall for the Pittsburgh defense, which, among other achievements, forced three turnovers. The Black and Gold ultimately won 44–38.
Pittsburgh (10–3) will next attempt to hold off the 11–2 Philadelphia Eagles, who it'll meet at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.