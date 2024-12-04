SI

Steelers' Mike Tomlin Dubbed Winner of In-Season 'Hard Knocks' Episode 1

The Pittsburgh head coach won over fans with his performance on the hit HBO show.

Mike Kadlick

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin won over fans in Hard Knocks.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin won over fans in Hard Knocks. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Mike Tomlin has long been known as a successful head coach. Over his 18 seasons at the helm for Pittsburgh, he's compiled 182-102-2 record and has never finished a year with a losing season. The 52-year-old is a Super Bowl champion and has led his Steelers to the playoffs 11 times.

Tomlin is also known as a coach that players both love to play for and can relate to. He's shown an innate ability over his career to motivate and get the most out of his teams year in and year out.

That side of Tomlin was on full display during episode one of HBO's Hard Knocks: In-Season With the AFC North, and NFL fans loved it. Check out the reactions across social media on Tuesday night:

Tomlin has the Steelers at 9–3 and in first place in the AFC North on the 2024 season. They'll face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium.

