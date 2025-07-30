Mike Tomlin Calls His Relationship With New QB Aaron Rodgers a 'Bromance'
Mike Tomlin arguably played the biggest part in getting Aaron Rodgers to join the Steelers this offseason. Rodgers has always been an admirer or the Steelers coach from afar, and it sounds like that appreciation was mutual.
Both Rodgers and Tomlin appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday at training camp, and they both had nothing but kind things to say about one another.
"It was kind of a bromance," Tomlin said when describing those early phone calls before Rodgers joined the team. "For me, I was just excited to get to know the guy on a personal level. ... Man, we had some cool and interesting conversations about football, about life, about where he is in his career and about what he was potentially looking for."
Rodgers once again was very complimentary of his new coach when speaking to McAfee. He really appreciated how Tomlin handled the vetting process.
"Mike T's the man," Rodgers said. "From day one that we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a head coach, I was talking to a friend. I respected the hell out of that."
Rodgers added that Tomlin is the kind of coach that makes his players really want to win for him. That's definitely a goal of Rodgers's, as he's coming off a disappointing 5-12 record with the Jets last season. Tomlin has yet to post a losing record during his 18-year tenure with the Steelers, so Rodgers will be looking to keeping that streak alive in 2025.