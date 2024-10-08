Mike Tomlin Gives Update on Starting QB vs. Raiders As Russell Wilson Progresses
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will return to practice as a full participant on Wednesday as he's been dealing with a calf injury this season, which now poses a question to coach Mike Tomlin about who will start Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Justin Fields has led the team to a 3–2 start while Wilson has been out. He will continue to take first-team reps while Wilson takes second-team reps on Wednesday.
As for the Steelers' decision, Tomlin didn't give a direct answer on Tuesday, but it sounds like he'll offer more of an update as the week progresses.
"Until Russ gets to a point where we’re comfortable with what we’re looking at ... we’re going to continue to push forward with Justin until those things are legitimate and then we’ll make those decisions," Tomlin said.
Tomlin wants to make sure Wilson is back to good health before putting him in the starting quarterback position. Depending how practices go this week, it's possible Wilson could make his Steelers debut on Sunday vs. the Raiders. If not, then Fields will continue to lead the team.
But, the question will still remain about whether the Steelers will want to bench Fields for Wilson. It's sounded like the Steelers have been happy with Fields, at least before the Sunday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys.