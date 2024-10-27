SI

Mike Tomlin Gives Surprising Health Update on Backup QB Justin Fields

The Steelers are playing the Giants on Monday Night Football this week.

Justin Fields warms up against the New York Jets in Week 7.
Justin Fields warms up against the New York Jets in Week 7. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Justin Fields is unlikely to play on Monday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Giants this week. According to multiple reports, Fields is suffering from a hamstring injury. On FOX NFL Sunday, Jay Glazer revealed that he just got off the phone with coach Mike Tomlin who informed him that Fields "tweaked his hamstring late this week."

Tomlin doesn't think Fields will be able to go tomorrow, but it doesn't seem like he's completely ruled it out. Either way, Russell Wilson will start his second straight game for Pittsburgh.

Glazer also revealed that the Steelers were hopeful to use both Fields and Russell Wilson as a "two-headed quarterback duo."

There were whispers that the Steelers had a package ready for Fields last week after he helped the team to a 4-2 start, but Wilson played well, the Steelers won easily and Fields never stepped on the field.

Now he's likely out and there's no safety net for Russell Wilson. If the Steelers plan to let Russ cook, they better make sure he has oven mitts.

