Russell Wilson Gave a Classy Shoutout to Justin Fields After Steelers’ Win Over Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away with a dominant 37-15 win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football thanks to the surprising heroics of quarterback Russell Wilson.
In a game that many analysts thought Wilson was set up to fail, the veteran actually ended up making a cool piece of history as the Steelers handed the Jets their fourth-straight loss of the season. Wilson ended the night with 16-of-29 completed passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his long-awaited debut for the black and gold—a pretty solid outing considering Steelers fans didn’t take long to boo Wilson early in the game.
Despite his impressive individual performance, Wilson took a moment in his postgame interview to give a shoutout to quarterback Justin Fields, who helped lead Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record in the first six games of the season.
“I also want to give credit to Justin, man,” Wilson said. “How he got us in this position. What a great player he is. Just this whole team, I really love it. I just really love being here.”
A classy gesture from the veteran.
The Steelers (5-2) will look to continue their momentum in next week’s matchup against the New York Giants. Given his successful Steelers’ debut, Wilson could be primed for another start, forcing Fields to watch from the sidelines as Pittsburgh’s new QB1 takes command of the offense again.