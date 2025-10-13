Mike Tomlin Takes Blistering Shot at Browns GM Over Trading Joe Flacco to Bengals
The Steelers were able to beat the Browns on the field on Sunday and then on Monday head coach Mike Tomlin blasted the franchise for its decision to trade quarterback Joe Flacco within the division last week to the Bengals.
Tomlin and the Steelers have a short week this week as they'll travel to Cincinnati to face Flacco and the Bengals on Thursday night.
Tomlin didn't seem to be too impressed with the Browns' decision to help out the Bengals, who have been struggling offensively since losing Joe Burrow to an injury.
“[Browns GM] Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a QB you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area," Tomlin said at his Monday morning press conference. "But that’s just my personal feeling.”
The 40-year-old Flacco began the season as the Browns' starting quarterback but was benched after four games. Cleveland received a 2026 fifth-round pick from Cincinnati in the deal.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had no comment Monday when asked about Tomlin's take on the trade.
Flacco started in his first game with the Bengals on Sunday, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Packers. That's not a bad performance for a quarterback who had just joined the team a few days earlier.
Tomlin is obviously frustrated about the Bengals getting some help at QB, especially from another team in their division.
It will be interesting to see if Flacco will be able to lead the Bengals to a win on Thursday night and if that does happen, you'd have to think Tomlin would be even more upset with the Browns.