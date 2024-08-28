Mike Tomlin Teases Special Justin Fields Role for Steelers' Season Opener vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have owned the headlines Wednesday, as coach Mike Tomlin officially announced that veteran Russell Wilson won the team's starting quarterback battle over Justin Fields.
But when the Steelers open the 2024 campaign against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8, Fields won't just be sitting on the bench holding a clipboard and filling up Wilson's Gatorade bottle.
"My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package," Tomlin said on the The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. "There's too much talent to be sitting around watching."
Entering his fourth NFL season after being selected with the No. 11 pick of the 2021 draft, Fields showed plenty of flashes of elite talent over his three years with the Chicago Bears. In 40 games (38 starts), Fields threw for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 scores.
He didn't do enough in the preseason to beat out Wilson for the job, however, throwing for 199 yards on 19-of-27 passing and rushing 13 times for 48 yards.
Wilson might be trotting out with the starters in the first quarter next week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it appears Fields will still have a few opportunities to give the Steelers' offense a jolt when needed.