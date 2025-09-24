Mike Tomlin Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers's Performances Through First Three Steelers Games
Aaron Rodgers is officially three games into his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He's led the team to a 2-1 record, and he's competed in some pretty close matchups.
The Steelers understandably had high expectations when signing the four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer to their squad back in June, hoping the veteran quarterback would bring a new level of expertise on and off the field.
And, according to coach Mike Tomlin, Rodgers has delivered. The quarterback's been what the team expected.
“He certainly has been [what we expected], not only in terms of his play, but in terms of his relationship with the game, how he interacts with teammates, how he loves the preparation process,” Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference. “All of those things have been double thumbs up, so it’s reasonable to expect the in-stadium performance to mirror that.
“He may be disappointed with how he played last week, but we had an opportunity this week to do something about it. Just watching him day to day, there is not a high level of concern in terms of outcome being what we and he desire.”
Tomlin references Rodgers's Week 2 performance vs. the Seahawks above, in which the quarterback completed 54.6% of his passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It was quite the shift from when Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his Steelers debut.
Rodgers improved in Week 3 vs. the Patriots, completing 16 of 23 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tomlin sounds pretty content with how Rodgers competed this past weekend.
The Steelers will head into their Week 4 matchup against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. We'll see how Rodgers performs, and if Tomlin's answer above remains the same throughout the season.