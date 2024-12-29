SI

Mike Trout Was So Fired Up Celebrating With Eagles After Pick-Six vs. Cowboys

The Angels superstar and Philadelphia native got involved in Sunday's game against Dallas.

The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday in the pentultimate week of the 2024 NFL season. With the offense missing quarterback Jalen Hurts, out with a concussion, the defense decided to chip in with the scoring effort, opening the game with a pick-six off Cooper Rush to take an early 7-0 lead.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was the man who made the play, outracing the entire Dallas offense en route to the end zone.

As it turns out, the Eagles' defense spent part of their celebration going crazy with a fan in the stands on the field. That fan? None other than Mike Trout, MLB superstar for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia native. He was jacked up, too.

Trout has been a fixture at late-season Eagles games for years now. He's a massive fan and doesn't have to work when the NFL season is coming to a close as the baseball season wraps up in September. In recent years, it's become a reliable sight to see Trout in the end zone for December and January games. He was even at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Philly entered this week with a 12-3 record and a playoff berth secured. So Trout will have at least one postseason game to attend on top of everything else. Maybe that's why he's so fired up.

