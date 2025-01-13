Mike Vrabel Ends Introductory Patriots Press Conference With Simple Five-Word Message
Mike Vrabel was introduced as the New England Patriots head coach on Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium's Sports Illustrated Pavilion—marking yet another new era in Foxborough in less than 12 months' time.
The 49-year-old mentioned plenty of things that'll make Pats fans excited, including working with quarterback Drake Maye, removing "entitlement" from the football team, and how they plan to galvanize the fans.
The most pointed comment of the afternoon, however? His closing remarks:
"Let's get to work."
Over six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel compiled a 54-45 career record before being fired following the 2023 season. He spent 2024 working as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, where he worked with some of Cleveland's younger players on the offensive side of the football.
Vrabel's simple five-word remark encapsulates the labor the Patriots have in front of them after a brutal 4-13 finish 2024.