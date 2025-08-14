Mike Vrabel Got in the Middle of Training Camp Fight Between the Patriots and Vikings
Mike Vrabel has never been one to shy away from contact.
Mike Vrabel was one tough player when he was in the NFL, and he remains one tough coach after his graduation to the job.
That toughness was on full display on Thursday when a scuffle broke out between Patriots players and Vikings players as the teams held a joint practice ahead of their preseason game this weekend.
Video showed Vrabel jumping into the fray and winding up on the ground briefly as players came together before eventually being separated.
Vrabel is known across the league as a quintessential “football guy,” and it’s moments like this one that show how he’s earned that reputation.
