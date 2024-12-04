Mike Vrabel Willing to Talk to Jets About HC Job, With One Caveat
Mike Vrabel is ready to jump back to being a head coach in the NFL and he even has his eye on a potential employer.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Vrabel is open to taking the New York Jets' head coaching job. It's not quite that simple though, as Vrabel would want to know who the Jets hire as their next general manager before committing to anything.
Cimini further stated that Vrabel doesn't care what former head coach Bill Belichick thinks of Jets owner Woody Johnson, and that he'd interview and decide for himself.
Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans last January after six seasons as the team's head coach. In that time he went 54-45, made the playoffs three times, won the AFC South twice and reached the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season.
His final two years with the Titans were a disappointment after a decent amount of success. In 2022 Tennessee went 7-10 and in 2023 Vrabel's squad went 6-11 before he was fired.
A former All-Pro, the 49-year-old Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as a player and has spent the 2024 season a consultant for the Cleveland Browns.