Mike Vrabel Breaks Down Key Problem He Sees in College Players Entering NFL
Mike Vrabel was officially introduced as the New England Patriots' head coach on Monday, beginning a new chapter for Vrabel and Patriots. After coaching the Tennessee Titans for six seasons from 2018-23, Vrabel is starting his second stint as a head coach, this time with a team he won three Super Bowls with in the early aughts.
One of Vrabel's top priorities in New England will be building out the Patriots' roster and culture, whether through free agency or the draft. Vrabel's culture was a key part of the Titans' success during his tenure in Tennessee, but is not always the easiest to instill into some of the younger plays.
Vrabel joins a younger Patriots roster, that will at least partially have to build through the draft. During that process, it will be key for Vrabel and the Patriots to draft players that fit into his culture and physical style of play, which is not always easy to find in today's college football.
“The accountability," Vrabel said on Patriots Unfiltered while speaking to the difference he sees in current college football players. "Maybe they were enabled at college. [People] don’t wanna tell them things that maybe disappoint them or upset them for fear for them to go and look for another offer."
"Sometimes that leads to a player that’s not as accountable to the team as he needs to be. And that’s okay. We can do our part to help change some of those behaviors.”
With the transfer portal, social media, and NIL, college football players have more leverage than ever. Though there are plenty of positives to this, and gives athletes greater opportunities, the new NCAA landscape can also come with drawbacks, at least according to Vrabel.
With Vrabel at the helm in New England though, the Patriots shouldn't struggle to adapt these younger athletes into what is expected to be a tough, winning culture.