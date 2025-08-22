Mike Vrabel Was So Pumped After UDFA Jeremiah Webb Scored in Patriots' Preseason Finale
It's hard for Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to hide his emotions when he's a fan of his players. It's easy to tell when you're on the 50-year-old's good side, whether it's ribbing the likes of former Titans Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, or simply celebrating a touchdown
The latter was on full display on Thursday night.
New England closed out the first half of their preseason game against the Giants with a 14-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Ben Wooldridge touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Webb. An undrafted free agent out of South Alabama, Webb has caught Vrabel's eye this preseason—and the coach showed him some love by celebrating his first NFL score from the sideline.
Check it out:
Webb finished the first half of Thursday's game with three catches for 31 yards and the score, as well as a punt return for a respectable 22 yards.
Mike Vrabel Loves Him Some "Webby"
Thursday night wasn't the first time we've seen Mike Vrabel fawn over Jeremiah Webb this preseason.
Earlier this month, when asked about his philosophy on cutting players early to give them a chance elsewhere, he singled out Webb—who he nicknamed "Webby"—as someone who's made the most out of his opportunities in Foxborough.
"I think we're so far away from that," Vrabel explained. " ... And as you can see, everybody that was healthy played in the game and [we] gave those guys opportunities. Whether it was John Jiles or [Jeremiah Webb] Webby, the offensive linemen, some of those guys that we talked about that didn't get to play or practice against Washington, really did themselves well when they were given the opportunity. And so, I want to continue to reward those players that treat the team well and treat them the same way they treat the team. So, as long as they're here working and getting better, we're going to practice them and eventually get them action in the game."
Webb took full advantage of his additional game reps on Thursday, and while he likely won't factor into New England's final 53-man roster, he's sure to be a priority addition to their practice squad if he clears waivers.