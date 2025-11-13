Mike Vrabel Was Apparently Very Close to Landing with Jets Before Patriots Job Opened
As things currently stand heading into Week 11 in the NFL, the Patriots—led by coach Mike Vrabel—are 8–2 and on top of the AFC East while the Jets—with Aaron Glenn at the helm—sit at just 2–7 having sold off their top two players at the NFL trade deadline.
Apparently, however, things could look very different right now had New England’s coaching job not opened up this offseason.
In a recent episode of the Jets Final Drive podcast, SNY reporter Connor Hughes explained that Vrabel was the Jets’ “1.1” choice to be their next head coach—and that if New England hadn’t fired Jerod Mayo following its 4–13 season in 2024, he believes Vrabel would be at the helm in New York right now.
“I cannot express how much they loved him and they wanted him...” said Hughes. “They wanted Mike Vrabel more than anything else, so much so that when he was on his way to take the Patriots’ job, they made a last-second call to say, ‘Is there anything we can do to give you this job? Full control, more money, what do you want? What more can we do to change your mind?'”
“And truthfully,” he continued. “I know this from talking with people close to Vrabel, he did not use the Jets as this ploy. He wasn’t just playing with them ... He was as interested in the Jets as the Jets were interested in him. If the Patriots’ job had not opened, I genuinely believe that Mike Vrabel was going to take the Jets job.”
Wow.
As we now know, of course, Vrabel is back in Foxborough—the place where his NFL career first took off—as his Patriots prepare to host none other than those division-rival Jets at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.
But oh, what could have been.