Mina Kimes Says Micah Parsons Trade Could Be ‘One of the Biggest Mistakes in NFL History’
The Cowboys shocked the NFL world on Thursday when they traded superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
Negotiations regarding a contract extension between Parsons and Dallas had reached a standstill, with both sides having apparently gotten under the skin of the other. Ultimately, the unthinkable happened—Parsons was traded.
Reviews of the trade have not been kind to the Cowboys, and on Friday, ESPN’s Mina Kimes gave a stark warning to Dallas fans who are still hoping to find a light in the darkness.
“I think this will go down as one of the biggest mistakes in NFL history, and I don’t think that’s dramatic,” Kimes said. “Players like Micah Parsons don’t get traded.”
She continued:
“Micah Parsons is the kind of player you wait an entire generation to draft. He is a future Hall of Famer. He is one of the two or three best defensive players in all of football. The only case in which I think it would be defensible to trade a player like that is if you don’t have a quarterback and you’re a rebuilding team and you’re going to be bad anyways, but that’s not what Dallas was.
“Nothing about this is logical to me. I have yet to hear a coherent football defense for it. It just seems like it was a case of hurt feelings that spiraled out of control.”
As Kimes noted on social media after making her comments, we obviously won’t know the true fallout of the deal for years to come, and sure, it is possible that the Cowboys find a way to make lemonade out of these lemons. But as things stand, this sure feels like a misfire from Jerry Jones.