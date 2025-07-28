Minkah Fitzpatrick Addresses Rumors He Was Upset About Returning to Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealt back to the Miami Dolphins last month in a blockbuster player-for-player trade that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Since then, Fitzpatrick has remained lull regarding the trade and moving back to the Dolphins, where he spent the first season of his NFL career. The silence was loud, leaving fans to draw conclusions about Fitzpatrick being unhappy about his new landing spot.
Fitzpatrick quickly dismissed those rumors on Monday in his first media sessions since the trade.
"I haven't addressed the media or posted on social media," Fitzpatrick started. "One, I'm not a big social media guy. You won't see me on there, period point blank. Two, in no way, shape or form was that an expression of frustration about coming back to Miami. Three, I want to thank the city of Pittsburgh, the fans of Pittsburgh, you guys treated me very well. I enjoyed my time there. I played with some great teammates.
"It was very unfortunate the way things ended, but it's a part of the business. I'm extremely excited to be a Miami Dolphin. Again, my silence was not in reflection about how I felt about this team and this organization."
Well, that pretty much clears everything up.
Fitzpatrick ended this speech by saying he would take no questions about the trade or about his time in Pittsburgh or any previous coaches he worked with. He is ready to move on from the past it sounds like.
Fitzpatrick leaves behind a big legacy in Pittsburgh after six seasons there. He earned five Pro Bowl bids, three first-team All-Pro bids and he was the league's interceptions co-leader in 2022. He will bring that star power back to Miami this upcoming season. And, he wants to start the season with no drama or rumors being made up about his feelings.