Steelers, Dolphins Swap Superstar Defensive Backs in Rare Trade of All-Pros
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had one of the NFL's most notable offseasons, and it continued Monday morning, as the franchise agreed to a trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, shipping out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a rare trade of All-Pro players. Ramsey announced his move to the Steelers, while ESPN's Adam Schefter broke news of the seismic return in the deal.
Ramsey, a three-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, joins the AFC North club as it looks to break through to championship contention. The Steelers are 0–5 in the postseason since 2016. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, re-joins the Dolphins, for whom he played two seasons after they took him with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh during the '19 season, for a haul of picks including the Steelers' 2020 first-rounder.
A third notable player, 2024 Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith, will also make his way to Pittsburgh in the deal. He rejoins Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, whom he played for with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons earlier in his career. Smith had a career year in his first and only season with Miami, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns—all career highs.
Pittsburgh also sends a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to the Dolphins, while the Steelers will receive a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Pittsburgh will give Ramsey an additional $1.5 million in the deal, upping his 2025 salary to $26.6 million. He has a three-year contract extension kicking in beginning next season, which will pay him $72.3 million through 2028 per Spotrac.
Fitzpatrick is set to make $33.1 million over the next two seasons before becoming a free agent in 2027.
Smith will receive a one-year, $12 million contract extension from the Steelers as part of the deal, per Schefter, as he joins the new-look offense alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.