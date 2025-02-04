Molly Qerim Did a Spit Take When Stephen A. Smith Joked About How Annoying He Is
Patrick Mahomes was asked about being considered a villain on Super Bowl Opening Night. Mahomes just believes the Chiefs play the game the right way and if winning makes them villains, so be it.
The First Take crew discussed the villains narrative on Tuesday morning while mixing in the idea that the Chiefs are annoying because of all the winning.
Stephen A. Smith is able to relate, which led to an amazing moment of television.
"Listen, listen, I would know something about that," said Smith. "I'm considered one of the most annoying people in television."
It's unclear exactly what he said next because his co-hosts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky errupted in laughter while Molly Qerim did a literal spit take off-screen.
When Smith continued he made his case. "April marks 13 consecutive years at number one, baby. I mean this is what we do." He also added, "keep on hating 'cause I'm going to keep on winning."
Say what you will about Stephen A. Smith, but Patrick Mahomes can probably relate.