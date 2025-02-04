Patrick Mahomes Addresses Chiefs' Villain Narrative Ahead of Super Bowl vs. Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are well aware of the narratives surrounding their team as they prepare to make NFL history at Super Bowl 59.
With the Chiefs on the verge of becoming the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls, they've garnered plenty of hate from fans across the league. Whether it's due to controversial calls going in their favor from referees or the general distaste for a team that's experienced so much success, Mahomes made clear that it's of no concern to the team.
Speaking during Super Bowl opening night on Monday, Mahomes addressed the Chiefs' "villain" narrative and how the team can embrace it.
"I don't even think it's embracing being the villains. We embrace who we are. We believe we play the game the right way. We believe we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And we win football games, and if winning football games makes you a villain, we're going to keep going out there and doing it," Mahomes said.
All that outside chatter isn't changing a thing about how Kansas City operates. They've found a winning formula that's proven consistent over the past half-decade, and they fully intend to stick to what's been working. Whether that resonates well with fans of opposing teams is of no concern to Mahomes & Co.
When they take the field on Sunday, it figures to be business as usual as they look to etch their name into NFL lore.