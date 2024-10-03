Multiple Teams Interested in Entering Davante Adams Trade Talks on One Condition
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade earlier this week, and the market for the 32-year-old pass catcher's market is still developing.
Adams is owed a lot of money. After his trade from the Green Bay Packers two years ago, he signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders. There is an out-clause in his contract in 2025, but he's carrying a $25.3 million cap hit this season and is owed $13.5 million for the rest of the season.
It remains to be seen where Adams ends up. Early reporting suggests that he would be interested in playing with quarterbacks that he has familiarity with, such as Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets or Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints. However, according to a new report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are a couple teams monitoring Adams, and would be "more likely" to get involved if the Raiders are willing to take on some of Adams's salary.
The Raiders sending Adams to the Chiefs within the division, to a back-to-back Super Bowl champion, would certainly be an interesting decision. The Bills are searching for another pass catcher after appearing to miscalculate the impact of Stefon Diggs on the offense. Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason, and the Bills haven't adequately replaced him.
Adams still has plenty left in the tank. He caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season. In three games in 2024, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and one score.
The Raiders take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.