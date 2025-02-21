Multiple Teams Interested in 49ers' Deebo Samuel After Trade Request, per NFL Insider
The San Francisco 49ers may witness the departure of a longtime centerpiece this offseason. Former first-team All-Pro Deebo Samuel asked for a trade after a disappointing 2024 season and was given permission by the team to hunt for a trade partner. Since that news broke in early February there hasn't been much movement, but Thursday brought an update suggesting the market is warming up for the multi-faceted receiver.
Speaking on ESPN's NFL Live, insider Jeremy Fowler reported there are multiple teams interested in Samuel's services.
"I was told several teams have expressed interest," Fowler said. "At least preliminary talks on a potential trade have happened between Samuel, his agent, and his team. The question is, are these teams willing to wait him out to force the 49ers to potentially cut him or not."
Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for San Francisco last season, which marks his lowest reception total since 2020. He added 42 rushes for 136 yards, also his lowest mark since 2020, and an additional TD. His effectiveness as a dual-threat receiver/running back clearly waned this season, but it's difficult to separate that from the general ineffectiveness of the 49ers' offense as the team as a whole came crashing back to earth after a Super Bowl appearance following the 2023 season.
He's proven to be a difference-maker in the NFL and that's enough to get teams on the phone. But executing a trade for his services, with Samuel set to count for $15.8 million against the cap on his current deal, may prove trickier.
Definitely one of the more impactful storylines to watch as free agency nears.