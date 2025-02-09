SI

49ers Grant Deebo Samuel Permission to Seek Trade Partner in Offseason

The longtime 49ers receiver could part ways with San Francisco this offseason.

Madison Williams

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have given receiver Deebo Samuel the opportunity to seek a trade partner after he asked the team to trade him in his postseason exit meeting, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy will begin the search for a new destination.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said, via Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

This news comes just hours after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers were expected to explore trade options for Samuel. Now that report has become reality.

In his end-of-season press conference, 49ers general manager John Lynch appeared set to try to keep Samuel on the roster for the 2025 campaign. Instead, Samuel wants to play for a new team.

Samuel, a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2019, has played for the 49ers for the last six years. He produced one All-Pro season in 2021, notching a career-high 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches.

He was publicly frustrated with the 49ers this past season, though, as his numbers dropped substantially. He was considered for a trade last offseason, too, but settled for a contract reconstruction to save the 49ers cap space as they signed receiver Brandon Aiyuk to an extension.

Samuel now is one of the biggest names on the trade market heading into the offseason.

