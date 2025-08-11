Myles Garrett Cited for Speeding Saturday After Browns Preseason Game
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was cited Saturday morning for speeding, according to a Monday afternoon report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Per Cabot, the incident took place just after 2 a.m. ET Saturday in the suburb of Strongsville, Ohio—shortly after Cleveland returned from beating the Panthers 30–10 in an exhibition game.
"The team is aware," she wrote on social media, saying that police had caught Garrett traveling 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.
In 2022, Garrett rolled over his Porsche 911 and suffered minor injuries in Sharon Township, Ohio. The episode brought public attention to Garrett's habitual speeding; he had received five citations in the prior four years before his accident.
As Cabot noted, Garrett vowed to be more careful in the future after the events of '22.
The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection is considered one of the best defensive players of his generation, and signed a contract worth $40 million annually with the Browns on March 9.