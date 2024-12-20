Myles Garrett Issues Ultimatum to Browns As He Ponders Long-Term NFL Future
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is approaching the end of his eighth NFL season, yet the premier edge rusher has only featured in three playoff games in his career. Still seeking a shot at winning a Super Bowl, Garrett indicated to reporters Friday that he'd consider playing elsewhere if it meant competing for a championship.
Garrett made clear that he wants, above all, to win a Super Bowl with the Browns. If that's not feasible, however, he admitted it's possible he'd begin to explore the idea of playing for another team.
"Well, for me, I mean first of all I want to win. I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now," said Garrett, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I want that to be apparent, when the season's over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something that I can see in the near future. Because that’s all we want to do."
When asked if he'd consider leaving the organization if their vision for the future isn't in line with his own, Garrett responded, "I mean, it's a possibility, but I want to be a Cleveland Brown. I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it's two, three, four years out, I want be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January."
Garrett will turn 30 before the end of next season. He's consistently been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league since debuting in the NFL in 2017. In terms of the postseason and his pursuit of a championship, however, Garrett doesn't have much to show for his efforts. He's won one playoff game in his career and the Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention in 2024.
As he approaches the latter half of his career, Garrett made it clear that he's hoping the franchise gets on the same page when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl. If they aren't able to convince him of their desire to win now, however, he may be willing to walk.
"I need to see a plan to make plans myself," Garrett said.