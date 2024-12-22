Myles Garrett Makes NFL History by Recording 100th Career Sack
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made NFL history on Sunday when he sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the second quarter.
This sack pushed Garrett's career total over the 100 mark to 100.5 official sacks. Garrett is the youngest NFL player since 1982 to reach this milestone, clearing the century mark just ahead of his 29th birthday next week. He is the 45th NFL player to ever record this accomplishment.
Only four other NFL players have reached 100 sacks in their first eight seasons in the league, including Reggie White (124), DeMarcus Ware (111), Jared Allen (105) and Garrett's fellow 2017 draft class member T.J. Watt, who has 108 career sacks through Week 16.
After sacking Burrow, Garrett acknowledged his big career sack by pointing to the sky and then celebrating with some of his Browns teammates. It was a moment the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year will likely never forget.
Garrett has recorded 11 sacks so far this season. He's already had two three-sack games, one against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the other against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bengals Trey Hendrickson currently leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks, with one of those coming during Sunday's game, so Garrett now follows shortly behind with 11 sacks on the season.