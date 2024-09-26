Myles Garrett Had Perfect Line As He Prepares to Play Through Three Injuries in Week 4
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner Myles Garrett, already dealing with injuries to both feet that he said will likely require offseason surgery, picked up thigh and Achilles injuries during the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. Garrett was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
So, will the Browns defense be without its best player in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders? Don't count on it.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett is "determined to continue to play." On Thursday, during his own session with the media, Garrett confirmed his plan to play, adding that he is approaching Week 4 prep with a "no excuses" mindset.
"No excuses," Garrett said. "Just go out there and ball."
After adding that he isn't concerned with causing more damage by playing through the various ailments, Garrett dropped a memorable line about how effective he expects to be come Sunday.
"I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season," Garrett said. "Sometimes, [I have] some bumps and bruises like I have right now. So, an injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best."
Garrett, who has recorded double-digit sacks in six straight seasons and who once proudly decorated his front yard with gravestones of rival QBs he had sacked for Halloween, is fierce enough already as is.
Despite dealing with the injuries, Garrett has recorded a pair of sacks and five QB hits in three games played.